Business SeABank increases charter capital to nearly 526 mln USD The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) has been among 13 commercial joint stock banks in Vietnam with highest charter capital, after increasing it to 12.088 trillion VND (526 million USD) from 9.369 trillion VND.

Business Vietnamese dragon fruit needs to find new export markets: Experts In the first 11 months of this year dragon fruit exports fell by 10 percent because of the COVID-19 pandemic but still dominated Vietnamese fruit exports with shipments of more than 1 billion USD.

Business Bac Giang prioritises development of industrial sectors serving agriculture The northern province of Bac Giang is to improve the efficiency of its industrial extension projects, especially those serving agriculture and rural development, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Tran Quang Tan has said.

Business Rice export turnover up 10 percent in 2020 Vietnam earned over 3 billion USD from exporting rice in 2020, according to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), a year-on-year increase of more than 10 percent.