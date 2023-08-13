Travel Hanoi strives to expand agri-ecotourism models The application of advanced technologies in cultivating fruit trees and developing ecotourism has opened a new direction for Hanoi's agriculture sector, contributing to preserving the ecological environment and increasing incomes for local people.

Business Vietravel Airlines operates first flight to China Vietravel Airlines has operated its first direct flight from Hanoi to China following the launch of the Nha Trang-Macau (China) route in May.

Travel Pristine beauty of Mu Waterfall in Hoa Binh province Mu Waterfall in Tu Do commune, Lac Son district, in Hoa Binh province is almost untouched by human hand. At a height of over 1,000 metres and with six cascades pouring into a large lake downstream, the spot provides visitors with dramatic yet tranquil scenery.

Travel Khai Doan – Last pagoda recognised by Vietnamese feudal lords Khai Doan was the first Buddhist temple built in the Rejuvenation Era of Buddhism in the Central Highlands. It was the last pagoda to be honoured with a royal decree (Sac Tu) in Vietnam. The pagoda is now a renowned tourist attraction in Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province, thanks to its tranquil atmosphere and sophisticated architectural details.