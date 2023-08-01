Binh Thuan prepares best conditions to host EC’s IUU-fishing inspection team
The central coastal province of Binh Thuan’s steering committee for combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing has affirmed its determination not to allow local fishing vessels and fishermen to violate foreign waters and its active preparations for the fourth visit by the European Commission (EC)’s inspection team slated for October.
At its recent meeting to assess the implementation of prevention measures so far and to launch key works for the time to come. it was reported that so far this year, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has coordinated with relevant units to send six inspection teams to examine anti-IUU activities at key fishing areas and seafood export enterprises.
The steering committee, meanwhile, has established working groups to visit five southern provinces where Binh Thuan's fishing vessels are present to meet their owners and collaborate with local authorities to enhance the management, monitoring, and inspection of the boats.
In addition, the provincial fisheries department and border guards have teamed up with localities to conduct over 200 awareness-raising sessions for more than 22,000 fishermen, focusing on those involved in offshore fishing and high-risk IUU fishing practices.
As of July 28, Binh Thuan had achieved a 99.7% installation rate of Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) devices on fishing vessels. Furthermore, the strict control of vessel entry and exit at ports as well as origin certification and confirmation of the seafood from fishing activities have been carried out in accordance with regulations./.