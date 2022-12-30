New Year countdown music party to be held in downtown HCM City
Korean singer-songwriter CL will perform at the New Year countdown music party on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in HCM City’s District 1 on December 31. (File Photo from CL’s Instagram)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - A countdown music party to welcome the New Year will be held in downtown Ho Chi Minh City on December 31.
The Tiger Remix 2023, with the theme “Uncage New Year with Courage” will highlight leading Korean singer-songwriter and rapper CL, former member of girl group 2NE1.
She made her solo debut in Korea in 2013 with the single The Baddest Female, and in the US in 2016 with the single Lifted.
The show will also include top singers and bands from the Vietnamese music scene, including Ha Anh Tuan, Den, Toc Tien, Hoang Thuy Linh, Rhymastic, OnlyC, Erik, Ha Nhi, Orange, and Tang Duy Tan.
It will feature MCs Quang Bao and Hoang Rapper, and DJ KS as well.
Producer group DTAP, who produce music for Vietnamese pop stars, will be the event’s music director.
The event will also showcase the Motion Capture 3D technology, cutting-edge technology used in Hollywood blockbusters, for the first time in Vietnam.
The show will take place from 4pm until midnight at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1, and will also be broadcast on HCM City Television’s channel HTV7.
The event is free and is expected to attract thousands of spectators./.