Culture - Sports HCM City to restore 31 monuments, relics through 2025 Ho Chi Minh City has plans to restore 31 monuments and relics across districts and Thu Duc city, including Tan Quy Dong communal house and Hung Loi ceramic kiln.

Culture - Sports Outstanding athletes, coaches in 2022 honoured Athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh and head coach of the national women’s football team Mai Duc Chung have been voted as the most outstanding athlete and sport coach, respectively, in 2022 by journalists and sports reporters.

Culture - Sports Hanoi's first ever literature tour launched ​ Hanoi now offers a one-of-a-kind journey that will take guests back in time to the heyday of Vietnamese literature in the ancient and medieval eras.