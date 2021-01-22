Society People always put at centre of Party and State’s policies, decisions The Party and the State have pursued a consistent policy of ensuring social welfare for people, as reflected through a raft of Party documents, National Assembly resolutions, strategies, plans, projects and programmes of the Government.

Society Vietnam, Israel begin negotiation over labour cooperation Vietnam and Israel kicked off negotiation over a labour cooperation agreement with an online meeting on January 21.

Society Da Nang treasures contributions of foreigners: city leader Da Nang has appreciated the contributions and accompany of foreigners in the city in a tough year of 2020, and hoped to continue to receive more assistance from foreign individuals, organisations and businesses during the recovery process in the city and the central region as a whole, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh.

Society PM wants old motorbikes off the streets Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Ministry of Transport to work with localities to take old motor vehicles that do not meet circulation standards off the roads.