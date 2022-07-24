Nghe An boasts substantial development potential: PM
The central province of Nghe An holds huge opportunities, advantages and resources to make breakthroughs in the coming years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the locality on July 24.
Prime Minister speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – The central province of Nghe An holds huge opportunities, advantages and resources to make breakthroughs in the coming years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the locality on July 24.
The leader urged Nghe An to mobilise all resources for its development, especially those through the public-private partnership (PPP), with the immediate tasks of ensuring the macro-economic stability, controlling inflation and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the vaccination rollout.
The locality needs to complete its planning for the 2021-2030 period within the third quarter of this year, with a changed mindset and a strategic vision, he said, asking the province to promote green economy, circular economy and digital economy, and diversify supply chains.
Greater efforts are needed in the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation of three national target programmes and another on socio-economic recovery and development, the leader said.
He suggested Nghe An continue to consider agriculture, farmers and rural areas a pillar of the economy, and maintain three strategic breakthroughs, covering transport infrastructure.
Investment procedures for the Vinh airport expansion project, Cua Lo deep-water port and the expressway connecting Cua Lo town and Nam Dan district should be completed within this year, he noted.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy reported that Nghe An’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 6.2% last year, 2.4 times higher than the national average.
Its State budget collection reached nearly 19 trillion VND (811.79 million USD), surpassing the estimate by 44%. The locality’s export-import revenue also expanded 59.7% year-on-year.
In the first half of this year, Nghe An’s GRDP rose about 8.44%, ranking second in the north-central region and 18 out of 63 cities and provinces nationwide, according to the report./.