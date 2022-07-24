Politics NA Chairman hosts JBIC leader Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for the visiting Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Maeda Tadashi, in Hanoi on July 22 during which the Vietnamese top legislator spoke highly of his guest’s recommendations for Vietnam in energy transition.

Politics Two former key officials of Phu Yen disciplined Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on July 22 to discuss disciplinary measures against some collectives and individuals involved in wrongdoings in the south-central province of Phu Yen.

Politics Vietnam ready to beef up economic ties with Peru: Deputy Minister Vietnam views Peru as an important partner in Latin America and stands ready to step up cooperation with the country to recover global trade and supply chains, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

Politics Tran Sy Thanh becomes Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, 51, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected to be Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021-26 tenure at the 8th session of the 16th-tenure Hanoi People’s Council on July 22 afternoon.