Nghe An targets 1.2 billion USD in export revenue
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Hong Vinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Nghe An (VNA) – The central province of Nghe An has set forth a raft of measures to realise its yearly target of 1.2 billion USD in export revenue.
At a meeting on January 20, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Hong Vinh asked departments and agencies to focus on implementing the export promotion project for the 2021-2025 period.
Apart from developing major exports, it is a must to push ahead with administrative reform, hold more dialogues with businesses and step up infrastructure building, he went on.
The province has encouraged enterprises to expand production, overhaul technologies, raise productivity, especially in garment-textile, mining, and fruit and aquatic product processing, as well as enhance connectivity and effectively engage in value and production chains.
It has considered investment attraction a significant solution to increasing export value in the period, the official stressed.
Last year, enterprises in the locality overcame difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to expand the market and optimise advantages generated by free trade agreements (FTAs) to stabilise their production and boost exports.
Nghe An’s products were delivered to 124 countries and territories in the year, earning over 1.12 billion USD, with processed industrial products making up 77.5 percent./.