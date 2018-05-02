Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemicals LLC is located in Nghi Son Economic Zone of central Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

– Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemicals LLC (NSRP) on May 1 launched the first shipment of commercial product, gasoline RON 92.The product will be sold to commercial partners to serve the Vietnamese market. The next two refined and petrochemical products are scheduled to be launched on May 13.The Nghi Son factory, based in Nghi Son Economic Zone in central Thanh Hoa province, has total investment of nearly 9.3 billion USD. It is sponsored by the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, the Kuwait Petroleum International, and the Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. of Japan.The construction of NSRP – the second refinery in Vietnam - began in October 2013 and finished in April 2017.In the first phase, the refinery is set to process 200,000 crude oil barrels per day, equivalent to 10 million tonnes of crude oil each year, almost doubling the capacity of the country’s first refinery – Dung Quat in central Quang Ngai province.Kuwait is the supplier of all crude oil for the project, whose products include liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline A92 and A95, diesel, kerosene, jet fuel, paraxylene, benzene, polypropylene, and sulphur.Products of the plant are expected to meet 40 percent of domestic gasoline and oil demand.NSRP Chief Executive Officer Turki Al-Ajmi said the success of the project demonstrated the attractive investment climate of Thanh Hoa and the province’s ability to meet strict requirements of world-class projects.The operations of the Nghi Son refinery in 2018 are expected to contribute more than 8 percentage points to Thanh Hoa’s economic growth, attract investment in industry and services, especially the supporting industry for oil refining and petrochemistry, and help ensure national energy security.-VNA