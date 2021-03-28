A night event at Asia Park in the central city of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Developing night-time industries would provide the necessary leverage for Vietnam to develop its green economy, according to Pham Thi Thanh Huyen, a lecturer at the Hanoi-based National Economics University.



Focus on the night-time economy is now a global trend and a direction towards development in Vietnam, Huyen said, and the central city of Da Nang is the best place in the country to launch new ways of doing business in this regard.



Vietnam’s economy, especially its tourism sector, has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, she went on, and to revive its local economy, Da Nang must reinvent itself with not only new tourism products and more open policies on tourism development but also by effectively boosting night-time industries.





Han River Bridge in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)



She said it is important to offer night-time services, such as catering, artistic performances, shopping, sightseeing, and entertainment, which are in line with the distinctive characteristics of each destination.



Citing Ho Chi Minh City’s Bui Vien and Pham Ngu Lao Streets and Hanoi’s Old Quarter as examples of night-time economies, she urged Da Nang to develop a comprehensive programme and strategy for the development of its night-time economy, engaging local travel associations and agencies in the effort./.

VNA