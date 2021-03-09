Nine foreigners arrested for illegal entry
Nine foreigners entering Vietnam illegally and one Vietnamese citizen were handed over to the Medical Centre of Dong Phu district in southern Binh Phuoc province on March 9 for concentrated quarantine, as regulated.
Chinese men entering Vietnam illegally arrested (Source: baobinhphuoc.com.vn)Binh Phuoc (VNA) - Nine foreigners entering Vietnam illegally and one Vietnamese citizen were handed over to the Medical Centre of Dong Phu district in southern Binh Phuoc province on March 9 for concentrated quarantine, as regulated.
One day earlier, police in the district’s Tan Phuoc commune discovered seven Chinese people.
Through initial investigations, they arrested three more, including two Chinese nationals and one Vietnamese national residing in HCM City’s Binh Thanh district.
The nine Chinese nationals confessed that they had entered Vietnam illegally through the northern border province of Lang Son and were promised transportation by a Vietnamese person to a third country to work.
When arriving in Tan Phuoc commune, they were taken to an empty house.
As they feared they were being trafficked, they escaped and were then found by local police.
The district Medical Centre then disinfected the entirety of Tan Phuoc commune, especially areas the arrestees had passed through, and took them to a concentrated quarantine facility of Binh Phuoc province’s Military School./.