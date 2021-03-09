Society Samsung Vietnam’s employees donate nearly 100,000 units of blood since 2010 Nearly 15,000 blood units were successfully collected through “Chung dong mau Viet 2020” (Blood for Vietnamese 2020) programme, bringing the total units of blood that Samsung Vietnam’s employees have donated since 2010 to 100,000.

Society Quang Ngai: Storm-resilient housing to be built for ten poor families Nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) has been earmarked to build storm-resilient housing for poor and vulnerable households on Ly Son Island in the central province of Quang Ngai as part of a UNDP-funded project.

Society Hai Phong city lifts lockdown of two last locations The northern port city of Hai Phong has removed the 14-day lockdown for the last two locations, namely hamlet 4 of Loi Dong village, Thuy Nguyen district and Block 112 of Du Hang worker's residential area, Du Hang ward, Le Chan district from midnight on March 9.

Society Raft of voluntary activities mark Youth Month The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s members are carrying out various activities nation-wide to mark the Youth Month in March.