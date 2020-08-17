Nine more COVID-19 patients given all-clear
Nine more COVID-19 patients in Da Nang were given the all-clear on August 17, raising the total successfully treated in the central city to 53.
A COVID-19 patient discharged from Hoa Vang COVID-19 treatment hospital (Photo courtesy of Hoa Vang hospital)
Six patients were discharged from the Da Nang Lung Hospital, including five who live in the city and one from the south-central Binh Dinh province.
The Hoa Vang COVID-19 treatment hospital, meanwhile, successfully treated three patients from neighbouring Quang Nam province.
All are now in stable health and have tested negative for the coronavirus at least three times.
They will undergo home quarantine for another 14 days in line with the Health Ministry’s regulations.
Vietnam has so far recorded 964 infections and 24 deaths related to COVID-19./.