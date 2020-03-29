Nine new patients recorded, COVID-19 cases in Vietnam number 188
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has amounted to 188 with nine new patients confirmed as of 6pm on March 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker checks the body temperature of a person at the gate of Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Among the latest cases, there are seven Vietnamese, one French and one US citizen. Four have been quarantined since their entry into the country while two others are related to Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi.
Case 180 is a 27-year-old female student returning from France. She transited Thailand before arriving at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Flight TG564 on March 20.
Case 181, a 33-year-old man, boarded the same flight to return to Vietnam from Thailand.
The next patient is a 19-year-old female student who headed home from Switzerland. She arrived at Noi Bai airport on Flight VN618 on March 20 after transiting Thailand.
The three are receiving treatment at the General Hospital of Ninh Binh province and in stable health condition.
Case 183 is a 43-year-old woman living in Trung Hoa ward of Hanoi’s Cau Giay district. She is a reporter and had an interview with Case 148 on March 12.
The 184th patient is also a 43-year-old woman who returned from Russia to Vietnam on Flight SU290 and landed at Noi Bai airport on March 25.
Case 185, a 38-year-old man in Hoai Duc district of Hanoi, received treatment at the neurology department of Bach Mai Hospital for eight days. He was discharged from hospital on March 19 but showed cough on March 24, then his specimens were taken for coronavirus testing.
Case 186 is a 52-year-old French woman who is the wife of Case 76. She reached Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 10 on Flight TK162. She travelled to HCM City, Can Tho, Hoi An and Hue from March 10 to 16.
Case 187, a 30-year-old US citizen, arrived at Noi Bai airport on Flight VN0054 on March 13. He made self-quarantine from March 13 to 19 but still had close contact with nine people, including four Vietnamese and five foreigners, living in the same building in Tay Ho district of Hanoi.
The last is a 44-year-old woman living in Hanoi’s My Duc district. She is an employee of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides services for Bach Mai Hospital. She also had close contact with Case 169.
The six abovementioned cases are undergoing treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district. They are also in stable health condition.
On March 29 afternoon, four patients treated at the COVID-19 hospital in Cu Chi district of HCM City were discharged from hospital. All of them are Vietnamese women who returned from other countries and were kept in quarantine since their arrival at Tan Son Nhat airport.
Four Vietnamese women show the hospital discharge certificates at the COVID-19 hospital in Cu Chi district, HCM City, on March 29 afternoon (Photo: VNA)
They have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 for three to four times and no longer show any symptoms of the disease.
Doctor Tran Nguyen Hoang Tu said after leaving the hospital, they will continue to be quarantined at home for 14 days, adding that three other patients are expected to leave the hospital on March 30./.