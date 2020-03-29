Society Hanoi hastens efforts to handle COVID-19 hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital Authorities in Hanoi are ramping up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus from Bach Mai Hospital, considered the biggest and most complex hotbed of COVID-19 in Vietnam at present, after more than 10 cases linked with this large hospital have been recorded.

Health Five more COVID-19 cases brings total to 174 on late March 28 The Health Ministry said late March 28 that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by five during the day to 174 as of 18:00.

Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam continue to rise 11 new Covid-19 cases in Vietnam were reported by the Ministry of Health by 6pm on March 28, raising the country's total to 174.

Health COVID-19 patient No.33 discharged from hospital Vietnam’s COVID-19 patient No 33, a UK man, was discharged from Hue Central Hospital, the second branch in Phong Dien district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, on March 28 after full recovery.