Products of the Bau Truc pottery village (Photo: VNA)

The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has earmarked close to 3 billion VND (129,000 USD) for developing local craft villages in a bid to boost rural incomes and build new-style rural areas.The sum will be channeled into vocational training, infrastructure building and the formation of cooperatives, while supporting production, environmental treatment and related tourism development.Ninh Thuan also plans to design technical demos, a website for craft villages, and assist craft facilities in attending exhibitions and trade fairs.To date, the province has three recognized traditional craft villages – Bau Truc for pottery, and My Nghiep and Chung My for brocade weaving – in addition to dozens of others working in seafood processing, as well as producing fish sauce, woodwork products, and grape wine, among others. They have so far created thousands of jobs and contributed to the preservation of the culture of the ethnic communities in the locality.However, many of them have been struggling to survive due to capital and human resources shortage, as well as poor competitiveness.Amid such context, some are seeking their ways to boost production quality and spur demand from the market.According to Ham Minh Thieu, head of the Cham My Nghiep brocade services and production cooperative, Cham ethnic people are working to improve their brocade product designs and diversity to meet consumers’ demand but still conserve their cultural identity.The Bau Truc pottery village has followed suit by developing a modern line of pottery products serving the domestic market and export.By 2020, Ninh Thuan aims to have four to five more accredited craft villages, including aquatic processing one in My Tan and a fish sauce village in Ca Na commune.-VNA