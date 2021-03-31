No COVID-19 infections documented on March 31 morning
A total of 48,256 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups were injected with COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged no COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am on March 31, keeping the nation’s tally unchanged at 2,594 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The country documented 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, including 910 cases since the latest outbreak hit Hai Duong province and several northern localities on January 27.
As many as 37,008 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, with 506 at hospitals, 19,093 at other quarantine sites, and 17,409 at home.
The ministry’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department said that 2,359 patients have been declared clear of the coronavirus so far.
Among the patients under treatment, 18 have tested negative for the virus once, 15 twice, and 37 thrice.
According to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme, a total 48,256 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups were injected with COVID-19 vaccine from March 8 to 30.
Of the total, 1,840 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on March 30, including 102 in Hanoi, 249 in Hai Duong, 117 in Hai Phong, 72 in Hoa Binh, 10 in Hung Yen, 79 in Bac Giang, 549 in Ha Giang, 192 in Dien Bien and 470 in Ho Chi Minh City.
COVID-19 vaccination will be carried out in a larger scale in the coming time.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.