Business Dong Nai sees recovery in exports-imports Exports and imports in the southern province of Dong Nai have slowly recovered since COVID-19 was largely brought under control.

Business Three more air routes to promote domestic tourism Three more air routes from Vinh city of the central province of Nghe An to key tourism destinations in the country will be launched as part of efforts to promote post-pandemic domestic tourism recovery, said the Vietnam Airlines Corporation.

Business Ca Mau strives for 1.9 billion USD in export value in 2025 The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has put forth a series of measures to achieve its goal of earning 1.9 billion USD from export in 2025.

Business Credit declines sharply due to COVID-19 Credit grew only 1.96 percent as of May 29 as compared with late 2019, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong.