No new COVID-19 infections recorded on early February 22
Vietnam posted no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours until 6am on February 22, keeping the national tally at 2,383, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Of total, 791 cases have been found since January 27 when a new COVID-19 wave broke out.
The number of recoveries and fatalities remains at 1,717 and 35, respectively.
Among patients still undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the virus once, 39 twice and 55 thrice.
At present, a total of 120,827 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 588 in hospitals, 12,984 in state-designated establishments and 107,255 others at their residences./.