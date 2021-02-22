Health Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on early February 21 Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am of February 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Feb. 20 afternoon Vietnam reported six new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm of February 20, all in the hotspot of northern Hai Duong province, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Quang Ninh has no COVID-19 cases in community in 11 days The northern province of Quang Ninh has gone through 11 straight days with no COVID-19 infections in the community, and four consecutive days without any new cases.

Health Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on Feb. 20 morning Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am of February 20, while the number of recoveries is 1,627, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.