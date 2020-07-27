No new COVID-19 infections recorded on July 27 morning
No more new COVID-19 infection cases were reported in Vietnam on July 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Health workers guide quarantined people in conducting preventive measures (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No more new COVID-19 infection cases were reported in Vietnam on July 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The total number of infections still stood at 420, of whom 276 are imported and were quarantined upon arrival.
A report of the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-committee showed that 365 patients, or 86.9 percent, have recovered fully.
Among the active patients, five tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and three negative at least twice.
There are currently 11,954 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 232 at hospitals, 10,922 at concentrated quarantine facilities, and 800 at home./.