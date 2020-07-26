Health Da Nang authorities meet on COVID-19 prevention and control Authorities of the central city of Da Nang met on July 24 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, after one suspected case was reported in the locality.

Health One suspect case of COVID-19 reported in Da Nang Da Nang has recorded one suspect case of COVID-19 which is a 57-year-old man who has stayed only in this central city over the past month, the Ministry of Health said on July 24.

Health No new community transmissions of COVID-19 for 99 straight days in Vietnam Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on July 24 morning, marking 99 days in a row without new transmissions among the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.