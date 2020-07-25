National steering committee demands stronger actions against COVID-19
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 25 sent a document to ministries and sectors, along with the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, requesting the fight against the coronavirus disease be enhanced.
A worker fumigates the house of a person having close contact with the 416th patient in Da Nang city on July 24 (Photo: VNA)
The committee pointed out that the global COVID-19 situation remains complex while recently, many localities nationwide have recorded foreigners illegally entering Vietnam and moving through many provinces and cities without being controlled and quarantined.
Given this, it asked the Ministry of National Defence to increase managing border areas, especially border crossings, to prevent illegal entry, and boost the monitoring of the prevention of cross infection of COVID-19 at quarantine sites under military units’ management.
The Ministry of Public Security was told to direct local police agencies to tighten residence management, handle any foreigners illegally residing or working in their areas, encourage local residents to report such cases, and strictly deal with those lending a hand to illegal entry or spreading fake news about COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the committee requested the Ministry of Transport to seriously comply with quarantine regulations for the crew of flights to/from foreign destinations, and carry out anti-COVID-19 measures on public transport vehicles and at train and coach stations, and airports.
It also demanded provincial-level People’s Committees to direct local sectors and administrations to stay vigilant in COVID-19 prevention and control, enhance prevention measures recommended by the Health Ministry, increase communications to raise public awareness, and quarantine and test all people with illegal entry.
The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam currently stands at 416, including one patient confirmed in Da Nang city on July 25 – the first locally infected case of the coronavirus in the country after 99 straight days without community transmission./.