Seven COVID-19 patients at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases are given the all-clear. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 1 morning, keeping the country's total infections at 1,044, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.Of the total, 690 are locally transmitted cases, with 550 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 707 out of the 1,044 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll has reached 34.Among the active patients, 29 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 72 twice and 36 three times.Currently, 55,370 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 908 quarantined at hospitals, 16,117 people at concentrated quarantine establishments and 38,345 at home./.