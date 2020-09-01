No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 1 morning, keeping the country's total infections at 1,044, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Seven COVID-19 patients at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases are given the all-clear. (Photo: VNA)
Of the total, 690 are locally transmitted cases, with 550 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 707 out of the 1,044 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll has reached 34.
Among the active patients, 29 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 72 twice and 36 three times.
Currently, 55,370 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 908 quarantined at hospitals, 16,117 people at concentrated quarantine establishments and 38,345 at home./.