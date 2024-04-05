ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN’s policy dialogue on finance, banking A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Quang Dung attended a policy dialogue between central bank governors of ASEAN countries and financial institutions' Chief Executive Officers on April 4 in Luang Prabang, Laos.

Business Vietnamese durian accounts for nearly 32% of China’s imports Vietnam’s durian exports accounted for 31.8% of China’s total import turnover of this item, according to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up The retail prices of E5 RON 92 bio-petrol and all oil products increased from 3pm on April 4 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Foreign investors' confidence in Vietnam consolidated: Insiders Vietnam’s rosy economic prospects have helped consolidate the confidence of foreign firms in the country, as reflected through their investment of 6.17 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 13.4% year-on-year.