Vietnam News Agency, Yonhap forge information cooperation
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (L) and RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by General Director Vu Viet Trang is on a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 7-10 at the invitation of President and CEO of the RoK’s Yonhap News Agency Seong Ghi-hong.
While in Seoul, Trang met with RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin on November 8, who stressed that Vietnam and the RoK elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022, and expressed his hope for stronger cooperation in the coming time.
The minister highly valued close collaboration between the VNA and Yonhap, saying he hopes that the news agencies will play a more active role in promoting the Vietnam-RoK cooperation.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (L) and President and CEO of the RoK’s Yonhap News Agency Seong Ghi-hong exchange souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)Trang briefed the minister on the VNA’s role and functions, and emphasised the effectiveness of the long-term, comprehensive cooperation between the two news agencies.
Information exchanges as well as the diverse forms of cooperation between the two news agencies have contributed to bringing information to the public in a timely manner, she said.
The same day, Trang and Seong held talks, during which the Yonhap leader affirmed that cooperation with the VNA is at the highest point in the Korean news agency’s foreign relations with more than 100 news agencies and newspapers across the world.
For her part, Trang reviewed cooperation between the two news agencies over the past nearly 30 years, saying the relationship has grown constantly and been maintained at both bilateral and multilateral forums.
In the new situation, the two news agencies should put forth appropriate orientations to meet their own development requirements and tasks while contributing to enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the RoK, she said.
Trang said that the VNA is pushing ahead with digital transformation in information production and dissemination. Meanwhile, Yonhap is one of the pioneering news agencies in digital transformation and information product restructuring.
Therefore, the VNA hopes that Yonhap will share information about its model, organisational structure, and competitive information products, she continued, noting Yonhap's development experience will be very useful to the VNA's digital transformation.
The two sides agreed to step up information exchange to raise mutual understanding between the two countries' people, and coordinate to quickly and promptly provide information of public concern, contributing to guiding public opinion and refuting fake news.
The VNA and Yonhap, with the support of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), sign a Memorandum of Understanding on reports of corporate social responsibility programmes of Korean companies operating in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, the VNA and Yonhap, with the support of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), signed a Memorandum of Understanding on reports of corporate social responsibility programmes of Korean companies operating in Vietnam./.