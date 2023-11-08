Society Bac Giang province ramps up new-style rural area building The northern province of Bac Giang expects to have 154 communes recognised as new-style rural areas by the end of this year, making up 84.6% of the total number, and up 30 communes from 2020.

Society Vietnam sends over 132,000 labourers abroad in 10 months Vietnam sent more than 132,000 labourers abroad in the first 10 months of 2023, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Conference disseminates new regulations on entry, exit The Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department held a conference in Hanoi on November 7 to disseminate the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam among foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations.

Society Nghe An to receive Lao high school students during 2023-2024 academic year The central province Nghe An will become the first locality to receive high school students from Lao provinces from the 2023 - 2024 school year, reported the provincial Department of Education and Training.