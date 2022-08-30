Number of Malaysian women joining labour force remains low
Malaysian women’s participation in the labour market is still low compared to other Southeast Asian countries, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Although women made up 47.7% of the Malaysian population in 2020, only 55.5% of them were participating in the labour force as of last year, he said.
For comparison, Singapore and Thailand reported 69.7% and 66.8%, respectively.
The government has agreed at the National Social Council meeting to set up the gender focal point and gender focal teams at all ministries and agencies to increase women’s participation through gender mainstreaming in the planning and implementation stages of government policies and initiatives.
Government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies were also instructed to have at least 30% of women board members before their annual general meeting in 2023. To date, approximately 210 out of 900 private limited companies have over 30% of women on their board of directors.