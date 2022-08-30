World Cambodia, Thailand ink deal on human trafficking combat Cambodia and Thailand have signed an agreement on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on law enforcement cooperation against human trafficking, according to a statement from Cambodia's National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT) on August 29.

ASEAN ASEAN, northwestern Argentine localities beef up trade, investment Ambassadors to Argentina from ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, have had a working visit to Catamarca province in a bid to step up trade-investment between the bloc and northwestern Argentine provinces.