Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The seat occupancy on international flights has gradually increased since March 15 when Vietnam officially resumed all tourism activities in line with the policy on safety, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by domestic airlines.



Airlines have recorded a booking rate of between 60 and 80 percent on international flights to Vietnam until September. Accordingly, passengers mainly come from the Republic of Korea and Japan.



Due to the rising travel demand during the Hung Kings Death Anniversary, and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, carriers have actively increased the supply of seats on international and domestic routes.



Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), will provide nearly 750,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 4,000 flights on domestic and international routes during the holidays. Particularly, Vietnam Airlines will increase the frequency of flights on all regular international routes, expand the network with new routes such as Hanoi-Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City-Delhi, flights connecting Singapore with Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc from April 15.



Vietjet Air is expanding the frequency of nearly 40 international routes after the Government fully reopened the tourism market on March 15 to meet market demand during the two holidays.



Apart from flights connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Bangkok (Thailand) and Taipei (Taiwan, China) which were resumed in early 2022, the carrier plans to restore routes linking Hanoi, HCM City, Da Nang, Hai Phong and Phu Quoc with Phuket (Thailand), Tainan and Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), New Delhi (India), Bali (Indonesia), Busan (the RoK) and Osaka (Japan) between now and April.



A representative from the airline said to help passengers feel secure after staying home for a long time due to the pandemic, the carrier is offering COVID-19 RT-PCR tests free of charge to passengers on international flights.



Vietjet Air has also introduced new products and services such as SkyBoss Business tickets, spa products, new dishes and special cultural and art programmes during flights, the representative said./.