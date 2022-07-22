Business Vietjet to operate more Rolls-Royce Trent-700 powered A330s Vietjet and Rolls-Royce have inked a 400 million USD contract to provide the Trent 700 engines and TotalCare®, Rolls-Royce’s technical and maintenance engine services, to power up to 10 A330 aircraft.

Business Import-export turnover surpasses 400-billion-USD mark Vietnam’s total import-export value topped 403 billion USD as of July 15, with a trade deficit of around 1 billion USD.

Business Real estate businesses return to bond channel Many real estate businesses have returned to the bond channel to raise capital after an absence in April, mobilising thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong.

World New page for Vietnam – Russia rail transport According to Sputniknews, freight transport by rail between Vietnam and Russia is turning a new page to once again take the top place given the emerging geopolitical context in recent years.