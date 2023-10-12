Official stresses importance to increase effectiveness, pervasiveness of external information
First prize winners of eighth National External Information Service Awards (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Entering the ninth edition, the National External Information Service Awards have affirmed its prestige and quality, and attracted big attention from Vietnamese and foreigners who both engage in and do not engage in the external information service.
The statement was made by Le Hai Binh, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee for External Information Service, on the threshold of the awarding ceremony of the ninth edition to be held at the Hanoi Opera House on October 12 evening.
According to him, the external information service has received increasing attention of all levels and sectors, while the national awards have been expanded to various categories, for not only outstanding press and media works, but also ideas and activities that help spread the image of Vietnam in the international arena.
In addition, the awards have been organised more professionally, and broadcast live on a Vietnam Television (VTV) channel with the participation of senior Party and State leaders.
Le Hai Binh, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee for External Information Service (Photo: VNA)To ensure the prestige of the Awards, Binh proposed continuing to improve the effectiveness and pervasiveness of external information and use them as criteria for scoring and award consideration.
There may be very good and profound articles, highly appreciated by many experts, but if there is no way to help them reach a large number readers or spread to the international community, they cannot be considered perfect external information works, he stressed.
As many as 112 works, including 10 first, 21 second, 30 third and 51 consolation prizes, were honoured at the awarding ceremony of the eighth National External Information Service Awards.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won 20 prizes, including two first, six second, three third and nine consolation prizes./.