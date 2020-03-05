Officials inspect preparations for ASEAN summits in Da Nang
Advance visit briefing for officials from ASEAN member states and New Zealand (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - A delegation from ASEAN countries, New Zealand and the ASEAN 2020 National Committee on March 5 inspected preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit in Da Nang.
The delegation comprised 80 officials from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and New Zealand and some 150 others from subcommittees of the ASEAN 2020 National Committee.
The summits are scheduled to take place in the central city of Da Nang in early April.
Representatives of the subcommittees informed the delegation on preparations in all aspects such as reception, logistics, security and healthcare.
A representative of the city’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) presented preparations for the prevention and control of the acute respiratory disease caused by new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in order to ensure safety for delegates to the summits right from the Da Nang International Airport to hotels and meeting venues.
The delegation highly appreciated Da Nang’s careful preparations for the summits.
As scheduled, the delegation will make fact-finding trips to related places such as hotels, the International Media Centre and the Da Nang International Airport./.