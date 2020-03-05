World ASEAN senior officials gather in Da Nang The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 4 with the participation of hundreds of senior officials from the 10 ASEAN member countries.

ASEAN Da Nang hosts meeting of ASEAN defence and security institutions The 13th annual meeting and 5th retreat of Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 3.

ASEAN Vietnam contributes to ASEAN-US cooperation in trade, finance Vietnam wants to have more cooperation projects with the US in order to deepen relations between the two countries and promoting ASEAN-US ties for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.