World JSCCIB cuts Thailand’s GDP growth forecast The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has reduced its GDP growth forecast for Thailand to 0.5-2 percent from 1.5-3 percent due to the severe impact of the third COVID-19 outbreak despite bright export prospects this year.

World Singapore orders Facebook, Twitter to carry correction on “Singapore COVID-19 strain” Singapore on May 20 ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.

World Indonesia: More SMEs back to normal operation More than four-fifths of Indonesian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have started to operate normal full hours, according to a survey carried out by Jakarta-based Mandiri Insitute in March and April.

World Forty percent of Malaysian SMEs face bankruptcy if full lockdown is applied The SME Association of Malaysia (SME Malaysia) has urged the Government not to impose a full lockdown on the economy, warning that nearly 40 percent of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will go bankrupt if that happens.