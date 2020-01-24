Business Steel industry not likely to have the best of times in 2020 The Vietnamese steel industry is expected to face difficulties this year due to an increase in production capacity, falling demand and protectionist measures by countries to reduce imports, according to experts.

Business Organic farms fuel sustainable development Born in Dien Ban Town, Quang Nam province, 37-year-old Duong Hien Tu has developed the area's first organic ecological agriculture system and a sustainable farming model over the past seven years to create the An Phu organic farm brand.

Business Vietnamese natural beauty products available in UK A collection of 47 made-in-Vietnam natural cosmetics with the brand of Nature Queen were rolled out in London, the United Kingdom, on January 22.

Business Hiking service revenue helps boost major joint-stock bank’s profits The join-stock bank Sacombank has said its last year’s pre-tax profits amounted to 3.217 trillion VND (about 139 million USD), 21.4 percent higher than its plan for the year.