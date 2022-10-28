Tran Hong Ha is arrested for the involvement in a bribery case at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Department (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The investigation agency under the Ministry of Public Security on October 28 issued decisions to prosecute, arrest and search the residence and workplace of one more person for involvement in a bribery case at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department.



Tran Hong Ha, born in 1972, director of Sao Viet International Commercial and Human Resources Supplying Company, was prosecuted for “giving bribes” under Article 364 of the Penal Code.



The investigation agency continues investigating into the bribery case.



Several senior officials have been arrested and prosecuted in the case, including a deputy foreign minister, the head and deputy head of the Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry, and an assistant to the Standing Deputy Prime Minister./.