Society Bac Ninh aims to improve local governance indicators The northern province of Bac Ninh has been working to improve local governance indicators, including the provincial competitiveness index (PCI), the provincial Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, and the Digital Transformation Index (DTI).

Society Vietnam has good track record against sex selection: UNFPA UNFPA Regional Director of Asia and the Pacific Bjorn Andersson on October 4 spoke highly of Vietnam's efforts in addressing son preference and gender-biased sex selection over the last 15 years.

Society Authority maintains tough stance on safety violations on Hanoi’s “railway café street” The Vietnam Railway Authority (VRA) has insisted that it will take a hard line on railway traffic safety violations along Hanoi’s popular "railway café street" sketching across the inner districts of Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung in its recent report to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).