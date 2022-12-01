Business Tra fish exports post strongest growth among fishery products Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Australia supports carbon market partnerships in Vietnam Six new private sector partnerships announced under the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s (DFAT’s) Business Partnerships Platform (BPP) will promote the growth of sustainable carbon markets that deliver significant social and environmental benefits to communities in Vietnam.

Business Orange orchards charm visitors to Moc Chau Moc Chau district in Son La province has huge potential to develop agriculture and tourism. Many local households have developed agricultural tourism over recent years, bringing higher economic efficiency and diversifying tourism offerings in the Moc Chau National Tourist Area.

Business Vietnam has opportunity for energy transition towards green growth Vietnam boasts substantial potential for wind power, particularly offshore wind power, providing an opportunity for the country to fulfill its energy transition target towards green growth, heard a conference held by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) in Hanoi on December 1.