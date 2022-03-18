Danang FantastiCity 2022 Online Travel Mart will take place from March 17 to 25 at danangfantasticity.com . (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – More than 200 booths of companies working in the travel industry and over 60 partners from Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have taken part in Danang FantastiCity 2022 Online Travel Mart 2022 which opened on March 17 in the central city of Da Nang with a ceremony livestreamed on the event's fanpage.

The event, held by the municipal Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, aims to promote destinations in Da Nang and the central region as well as connect tourist providers and visitors for the reopening of international tourism.



According to Nguyen Xuan Binh, deputy director of the city’s DoT, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed tourists' behaviour, switching from face-to-face to online.



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry is a challenge but also an opportunity for tourism management agencies and business units to equip themselves with more skills and experience to enter a new era, he said.



Viettel Group has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in digital transformation and smart city construction in the 2021-2025 period with the People's Committee of Da Nang City, Binh said. Particularly, Viettel has developed a digital ecosystem for the tourism sector with a smart travel card solution, a tourism trading floor and a virtual travel exhibition, contributing to improving the tourism service quality of the city.





At the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

A range of activities will also be staged during the event, including business matching, which enables participating firms to meet potential Vietnamese partners to share information, connect with one another, and expand ties.



Visitors will have chances to take part in the “Fantastic Hour” promotion programme and virtual tour combined between destination video and VR360 virtual reality application.



The travel mart will take place from March 17 to 25 at danangfantasticity.com or travelbook.vn/danang./.