Politics President offers incense in commemoration of Hung Kings A ceremony was held in the northern midland province of Phu Tho on April 10 morning or the 10th day of the third lunar month to commemorate the death anniversary of Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the nation, with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attending.

Politics Canada’s Foreign Minister heads to Indonesia, Vietnam to boost ties Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is travelling to Indonesia and Vietnam from April 9 to 14 to expand partnerships and reiterate the country’s commitment to engagement with nations throughout the region as part of the government’s forthcoming Canadian Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Politics President commemorates legendary ancestors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 9 offered incense to the legendary ancestors of Vietnam, Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co.