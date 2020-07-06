Organic Agriculture Development Project for 2020-2030 adopted
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has recently signed a decision approving the Organic Agriculture Development Project for 2020-2030 with a hope of becoming one of countries with advance organic agriculture production.
Organic pepper cultivation in Dong Nai province (Source: chusepepper.com.au)
Specifically, by 2025, the area of organic agricultural land will reach about 1.5-2 percent of the total agricultural land area. The area of organic farming land will account for over 1 percent of the total land cultivated with major crops such as rice, vegetables, fruits, tea, pepper, coffee, cashew and coconut.
The percentage of organic livestock products is expected to reach about 1-2 percent of the total domestic livestock products. Meanwhile, organic aquaculture will account for about 0.5 – 1.5 percent of the total aquaculture area.
The project also targets improving the efficiency of organic production with the product value per one hectare of organic cultivation and aquaculture land 1.3-1.5 times higher than that of non-organic production.
Main tasks set under the project are to develop concentrated organic agricultural production regions, diversify forms of organic production, intensify technology application, develop certification organisations, and increase the processing, consumption and export of organic products./.