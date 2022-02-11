Business Reference exchange rate down 18 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,090 VND/USD on February 11, down 18 VND from the previous day.

Business Masan Group’s profit soars in 2021 Masan (stock code: MSN) expects its consolidated net revenue to reach between 90 trillion VND and 110 trillion VND (3.9 billion USD and 4.7 billion USD) in 2022, representing a growth of 22 percent and 36 percent compared to 2021’s result of 74.2 trillion VND.

Business Vietnamese food companies join Russia's PRODEXPO 2022 Veteran Vietnamese firms in the Russian market are attending the 29th International Exhibition For Food, Beverages and Food Raw Materials (PRODEXPO 2022), which runs in Moscow from February 7 to 11.