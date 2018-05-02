A clean egg processing line in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 14,510 businesses were formed in April nationwide, representing a rise of 80 percent month-on-month, reported the General Statistics Office.

The latest addition has brought the number of newly-established firms in the first four months of this year to nearly 41,300, up 4.3 percent against the same period of the previous year.

The average registered capital of each firm in the four-month period saw a slight rise of 6.8 percent at 10 billion VND (440,000 USD).

The newly-established enterprises mostly focus on sectors such as wholesale and retail, with over 14,000 firms, followed by construction (5,700), manufacturing and processing (5,100) and science-technology-consultancy-design-advertisement and other (with 3,200).

The number of workers in the newly-established enterprises in the four-month period was 332,000, a yearly decline of 21.7 percent.

From January to April, 4,700 firms completed dissolution procedures, while almost 26,300 enterprises halted their operations and more than 52,700 businesses resumed their activities.-VNA