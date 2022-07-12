Over 182 million FPT shares start trading from July 19
FPT's headquarters on Pham Van Bach street in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of FPT)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has approved FPT Corporation to list more than 182.8 million shares from July 11. These shares will be traded starting on July 19.
The shares were issued by FPT for 2021’s dividend payment at the rate of 20%, increasing its charter capital from over 9.1 trillion VND (391.6 million USD) to 0.97 trillion VND.
The company also pays cash dividends for shareholders at the rate of 10%, meaning that each stock receives 1,000 VND. With 914 million shares outstanding, FPT plans to spend 914 billion VND on cash dividend, which was paid on June 27.
On July 11 morning, FPT shares were traded at 83,800 VND per share, down 10.4% compared to the beginning of the year and lower than the historical peak of 96,290 VND set in mid-April.
In the first five months of the year, FPT recorded net revenue of more than VNĐ16.3 trillion with profit after tax of nearly 2.6 trillion VND, gains of 22.2% and 30.6% year-on-year, respectively. In May alone, the company's revenue reached 3.23 trillion VND, up 13.6% on-year, and profit after tax climbed by 25.1% to 517 billion VND.
During the period, revenue from the technology segment reached nearly 9.2 trillion VND, an increase of 23.5% over last year, and accounted for 56% of FPT’s total revenue.
Profit before tax of this segment was 1.04 trillion VND, up 23.4%.
Revenue growth of digital transformation services was 78%, of which revenue from cloud services was 70 million USD, accounting for 56% of digital transformation revenue.
Meanwhile, the software export segment recorded a revenue of more than 7 trillion VND, up 29%, boosted by growth in the US market (up 55.6%) and APAC region (up 57%). Exports to the Japanese market also witnessed a recovery with revenue growth priced in local currency of nearly 20%. However, due to the depreciation of the Japanese Yen, revenue growth in dong was only 5.2%.
The volume of new orders in foreign markets surged by 36.6% to nearly 10.2 trillion VND.
The telecommunications segment recorded revenue of over 5.8 trillion VND, a rise of 15.2%, accounting for 36% of the group's total revenue, while profit before tax advanced 19.2% to over 1.18 trillion VND.
The good growth of PayTV is attributed to the improvement of this segment’s profit margin, increasing from 19.6% to 20.3%.
Education, investment and other segments posted revenue of over 1.24 trillion VND, with profit before tax of 506 billion VND, up 54.1% and 44.5% on-year, respectively./.