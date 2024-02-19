A performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney on February 18 held a “Xuan que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme that provided overseas Vietnamese in Australia an opportunity to experience the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration in the style of people in three different regions in Vietnam.

At the event, participants enjoyed music of the three regions of the country in a space decorated with pictures of the landscape in the northern, central and southern regions.

Speaking at the event, Consul General of Vietnam in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Dang Thang reviewed the country's comprehensive development achievements in fields from socio-economic to politics, defence, security and foreign affairs.

He highlighted that the year 2023 marked the two countries’ 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations with many high-level visits of Party and State leaders, and activities to promote cooperation in science, technology and innovation, trade, investment, and tourism. Overseas Vietnamese people in Australia have actively participated in and supported the organisation of the Consulate General's activities, especially those to preserve Vietnamese culture, including the Vietnamese language.

Thang hoped that in 2024, the Consulate General will continue to receive support and companionship from overseas Vietnamese.



On this occasion, Thang awarded certificates of merit to 16 individuals and organisations for their outstanding achievements in fields, and their contributions to the work of the Vietnamese community in Australia./.