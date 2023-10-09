A victim under treatment at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, representatives of the Vietnamese communities and associations abroad have held practical activities to assist families of the victims in a tragic fire in Thanh Xuan district of Hanoi.

Specifically, the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic visited the affected families and donated 500 million VND (20,800 USD), while the Vietnamese community in Poland presented 153 million VND, the Vietnam Women's Union in Germany handed over 112 million VND to the district’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

October 9, the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe donated 130 million VND while the Vietnam Women's Union in Europe handed over 156 million VND to the district's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to support the victims.

Vice Chairwoman of the district's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh Loan thanked the Vietnamese communities in Europe and pledged that the sum will soon be delivered to the victims.

The committee is also actively working on specific short and long-term plans to assist the affected families from donations at home and abroad./.