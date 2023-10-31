Pai Lung slope - the question mark of Dong Van
On National Road No 4C from Ha Giang city to the Dong Van Karst Plateau is a special slope with the name Pai Lung. Viewed from above, the slope resembles a question mark and offers visitors not only beautiful scenery but also a memorable experience in discovering the story behind the road’s nickname - the Road of Happiness.
According to local people, Pai Lung means “white dragon”. Viewed from above, the bend of the slope, at an altitude of more than 1,400 metres above sea level, is snuggled within four rocky surfaces. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A house in Pai Lung with a distinctive stone fence. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The gratitude monument to volunteer youth and ethnic minority groups participating in the opening of National Road No 4C, located at the beginning of Pai Lung slope. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
On the way to White Cliff lies majestic and beautiful natural scenery in the area of Ma Pi Leng Pass. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Children play on Pai Lung slope. (Photo: VNP/VNA)