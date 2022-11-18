Nearly 100 pilots are taking part in the tournament at Tam Duong district's 3,049-metre Pu Ta Leng Mount, 20km from Lai Chau city.

International pilots from 15 countries and territories also joined the event, which will run until November 20.

The destination has become a popular area for paragliding for years. It has been the only place to host international large-scale competitions in Vietnam that are recognised by the World Air Sports Federation.

From these tournaments, six Vietnamese paragliders won their slots to compete at the Paragliding World Cup in Gochang, the Republic of Korea, last month./.

VNA