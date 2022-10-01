Culture - Sports Vietnam attends world conference on cultural policies, sustainable development in Mexico A delegation of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism led by Minister Nguyen Van Hung joined more than 2,500 delegates from 161 countries and territories at the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT) 2022 held in Mexico from September 28-30.

Culture - Sports National figure skating championship kicks off The National Figure Skating Championship started on October 1 at Royal City Ice Rink in Hanoi, marking a return of the event after two years.

Culture - Sports Vietnam defeat Saudi Arabia, top Group D at AFC Futsal Asian Cup Vietnam beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 in Kuwait on September 30, thereby topping Group D and having a high chance of securing a berth in the quarter-finals.