At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Trinh The Anh from Da Nang city’s Son Tra paragliding club triumphed in the Ta Dung – Dak Nong Open Paragliding Championship 2022, which concluded in Ta Dung National Park on June 26.



Nguyen Hai Anh from the Hanoi paragliding club and Le Hoang Bach from Lai Chau paragliding club won second and third places.



In the women’s event, Nguyen Thi Da Ni, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Trinh and Cao Thi Thu Thuy from the Hanoi paragliding club topped the podium.



The event attracted 100 paragliders from 12 clubs across the country.



Le Ngoc Quang, Director of Dak Nong province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the tournament offers an opportunity for the province to introduce beautiful images of Dak Nong’s nature, culture and people to domestic and foreign friends, adding that it wishes to create favourable conditions for pilots at home and abroad to visit Dak Nong to train and compete in the near future./.