Politics Vietnamese President welcomes Chairman of Russian State Duma President Vo Van Thuong received Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16, expressing his belief that his guest’s visit will create a strong impetus for bilateral cooperation, including between the State Duma of Russia and the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam.

Politics Contents of 2013 Constitution consistent with reality, international law: symposium Ten years after its enforcement, many contents of the 2013 Constitution have proved to be consistent with the objective reality and international law, heard a symposium held by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law on October 16.

Politics Party General Secretary’s book continues receiving warm acclaim After more than one year since its release, the book “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong continues to receive warm acclaim from officials, Party members, scholars and social researchers.

Politics China-Vietnam relations enter new development stage: Ambassador Xiong Bo China and Vietnam have recorded significant achievements in their cooperation in various fields and the two countries are entering a new development stage of collaboration, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has said.