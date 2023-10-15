National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin at the welcoming ceremony in Hanoi on October 15.(Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin hold talks in Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin at a photo exhibition on Vietnam - Russia relations in Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin held talks in Hanoi on October 15 following a welcome ceremony for the latter earlier the same day.NA Chairman Hue called Volodin’s visit a significant event contributing to consolidating and enhancing the friendship and cooperation between the two legislative bodies and the two countries in general.The Vietnamese Party and State attach great importance to the visit, he said, noting that Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh are scheduled to hold meetings with the Russian State Duma Chairman on October 16.For his part, Volodin expressed his hope that the two legislatures will maintain high-level meetings in the time ahead, remarking that the Vietnam-Russia relationship is developing fruitfully.The two countries boast a comprehensive strategic partnership and it can be said that they are strategic friends, he said, suggesting the two legislative bodies make more contributions to the bilateral ties, and seek new cooperation forms to advance the relationship, including economic, trade and investment cooperation.According to Volodin, the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia brings together representatives from five political parties, but all the parliamentarians support promoting cooperation with Vietnam, which has been reflected through the presence of representatives from political parties and important committees of the State Duma and ministries and Government agencies of Russia in the trip. He conveyed regards from leaders of some political parties in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly to Hue.The Russian State Duma leader said some 572,000 Russians visited Vietnam in 2019, and suggested the two countries further facilitate the exchange and travelling of their citizens after the COVID-19 pandemic.Hue valued the members of the Russian delegation, saying that the visit offers an important opportunity for the two sides to seek measures in order to strengthen the relations between the two legislatures and countries.Russia is always a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy, he said, stressing that Vietnam treasures and wishes to consolidate and enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia through all the Party, legislature, Government and people-to-people exchange channels.Sharing Volodin’s view on the Vietnam-Russia relationship, Hue said the Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember the wholehearted support of the Soviet Union in the past and now Russia to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, and the present cause of national construction and defence.Vietnam highly values the role of political parties in Russia, as well as achievements Russia has recorded under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, he said, lauding Russia’s social stability and its economic development.The two legislative leaders acknowledged with their pleasure positive changes in the bilateral relations through high-level delegation exchange. They proposed that the two sides continue to enhance the exchange of delegation at all levels to continue promoting practical and effective cooperation through all channels, especially the Party and parliament channels.