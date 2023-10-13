Business Three best performers of Vietnam ESG Initiative 2023 announced The three best performing businesses in the Vietnam Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiative 2023 were unveiled at a forum held in Hanoi on October 13.

Business Vietnamese corporation's 25-year journey in Cuba Thai Binh Corporation, which produces essential consumer goods, has affirmed its position as the leading Vietnamese business in Cuba over the past 25 years.

Business Hanoi firms hope to tighten trade, investment links with Australian partners Hanoi businesses had a chance to explore the market, seek cooperation and business opportunities, and advertise their brands to companies of Australia at a trade and investment promotion conference held in Sydney on October 12.

Business Hanoi introduces products at Australia’s Home Show Hanoi’s Industry and Trade Department and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney have collaborated to open the “Hanoi- Vietnam” pavilion at Sydney Home Show – Australia’s largest home improvement expo from October 13-15.