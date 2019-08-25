At the meeting between the Vietnamese Party delegation and representatives of the Communist Party of Turkey (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Politburo member Truong Thi Mai, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, paid a visit to Turkey from August 21-25 at the invitation of the host Government.During their stay in Turkey, Mai, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and her entourage met with Vice President Fuat Oktay and Deputy Chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Cevdet Yilmaz.They also had working sessions with representatives of the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), Minister of Interior Süleyman Hasan Soylu, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT)’s Committee on Internal Affairs Celalettin Güvenç, and representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services.At these meetings, Mai applauded Turkey’s role and position in the region and the world, and affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting the multi-faceted cooperation with the country.Rejoicing at the fruitful development of the bilateral relations, the official highly valued Turkey’s support for Vietnam’s efforts in maintaining stability in the region and the East Sea in particular, as well as the stance of Vietnam and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) of settling disputes in the East Sea by peaceful measures and dialogues.Mai thanked the Turkish side for backing Vietnam’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, and expressed her delight at the fact that Turkey has become a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN.She suggested orientations and measures to enhance the friendship between the CPV and political parties in Turkey, and cooperation between the two countries and their legislative bodies.The two sides exchanged experience in the mass mobilisation work, citizen protection, the management of social organisations and citizen data, along with family, labour and social welfare affairs.The host leaders lauded the major achievements Vietnam has recorded in national construction and defence, as well as the country’s role and position in Southeast Asia and the world at large.They expressed their hope that the two countries will continue their close and effective coordination at regional and international multilateral forums, and support each other in expanding relations with other countries in the respective regions.Turkey wishes to enhance the bilateral relations in a more practical and effective manner, making it match cooperation potential of both sides across spheres, ranging from politics and diplomacy to trade, national defence and security, tourism, health care, education and people-to-people exchange, they said.While in Turkey, the Vietnamese delegation also paid tribute to leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk at his mausoleum, and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community and embassy in Turkey. -VNA