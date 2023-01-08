Society Tet gatherings held abroad by Vietnamese embassies The Vietnamese Embassy in the US held the Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) programme in Washington D.C. on January 6 (US time) to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year festival, with nearly 600 people taking part, including US friends.

Society PM conveys New Year wishes to workers in Phu Yen Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an annual programme to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year for workers in the south central province of Phu Yen on January 8.

Society Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command extends Tet wishes to Ca Mau, Hau Giang A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command visited the Mekong Delta provinces of Ca Mau and Hau Giang on January 6 on the occasion of Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society Da Nang appreciates foreigners’ contributions to local development Leaders of the central city of Da Nang hailed contributions by the community of foreigners to local development at a meeting held on January 6, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.