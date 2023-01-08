Party, Government leaders pay pre-Tet visits to navy, disadvantaged people
Politburo member Vo Van Thuong visits the Navy (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong on January 7 had a working session with the Navy in the northern port city of Hai Phong and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to naval soldiers.
Thuong hailed the naval force for its achievements during the past year, and asked the force to continue effectively implementing resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee on the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, in combination with Directive 05 of the Politburo member on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics and working style.
On the occasion, the Party official talked to representatives of military units and people in Truong Sa island district, the marine platform DK1 and ships on duty at sea via teleconferencing, wishing them a happy and successful year in the Year of the Cat.
The same day, Thuong attended a Tet programme held for workers in Hai Phong.
On January 8, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai visited and presented gifts to several beneficiaries of social policies, poor families and workers in disadvantaged circumstance in the southern provinces of Ca Mau and Long An on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year.
The Deputy PM asked the administrations and agencies in the provinces to well implement Directive 19/CT-TW of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on celebration of the 2023 Tet, and the Prime Minister’s Directive 22/CT-TTg on measures to ensure joyful, healthy, safe and economical celebrations of Tet./.