Nhập mô tả cho ảnhParty General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena on November 22, during which he stressed the need to find solutions to the slow settlement of corruption cases.

Trong, who is head of the steering committee, emphasised the need to continue with the fight against corruption and negative phenomenon by studying laws, mechanisms and policies to carry out correct and effective measures.

The steering committee’s standing board requested Party committees, Party organisations, and relevant agencies to continue promoting the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomenon, with focus on completely handling serious and complicated cases which draw public concern, particularly those happening at Viet A company, AIC company, and FLC, Tan Hoang Minh, and Van Thinh Phat Groups.



Trong requested the verification and settlement of 10 cases, issue indictments prosecuting defendants in five others, and conduct first instance trials for seven, and appeal trials for three.



The Party chief asked central-level litigation agencies to strengthen inspection, promptly direct and guide local authorities to remove difficulties and obstacles in investigating and handling corruption cases, especially those under the watch of the central steering committee.



He also stressed the need to improve the effectiveness of coordination between agencies in this fight.



At the meeting, the standing board of the steering committee also urged relevant agencies to strictly implement recommendations and proposals in the report on supervision results of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly. He requested the review and clarification of responsibilities of relevant collectives and individuals, and report the results to the steering committee at its 25th meeting.



Since the 23rd meeting of the steering committee in January this year, the authorities have strictly implemented the Conclusion of Party General Secretary Trong, head of the steering committee.



The prevention and combat of corruption and negative phenomena in general, and the investigation and handling of corruption cases in particular have been promoted in a synchronous and more effective manner at all levels.



Notably, the steering committee has monitored and gave directions for 68 cases.



Criminal proceedings have been launched for 45 individuals involved in 12 new cases, and 238 others in 23 cases under investigation. The first-instance trials were opened for 194 defendants in 13 cases, 82 defendants in 13 other cases were tried on appeal.



Since the 24th meeting, three new cases with nine individuals, and 95 additional persons in 12 cases have been investigated. The first-instance trials started for 38 defendants in two cases, and 11 other defendants in five cases were tried on appeal.



The authorities have proactively discovered, fiercely fought, expanded investigations, and prosecuted many new defendants in serious corruption cases involving many ministries, sectors and localities. These are both inside and outside the State sector, which caused public outrage such as those occurring at Van Thinh Phat Group, Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), Viet A company, FLC Group, and Sai Gon Co.op.



In particular, the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission conducted nine inspections on Party organisations and party members with signs of violations related to cases being monitored and directed by the steering committee; and other inspections on 76 Party organisations related to FLC, Van Thinh Phat and AIC cases.



So far, three inspections have been completed, with 26 Party organisations and 57 Party members disciplined.



So far this year, ministries, sectors and localities have transferred 480 cases with signs of crime discovered during the process of inspection, supervision, and audit to investigative agencies for further investigation.



Competent agencies have temporarily seized, distrained assets, frozen accounts, and prevented transactions worth over 232 trillion VND (nearly 9.6 billion USD) and many other valuable assets.



Civil judgment enforcement agencies have recovered over 9 trillion VND, lifting the total amount of money recovered in cases under the supervision and direction of the steering committee to 75.8 trillion VND./.

VNA